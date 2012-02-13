Emanuel Wolford

ABE SAPIEN poster sketch

hellboy abe sapien
OK THE SKETCH PROGRESS FOR A SET OF POSTERS ON HELLBOY MOVIE... A LOT OF WORK IT'S UP IN HERE... WAIT FOR MORE PROGRESS

