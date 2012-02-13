Tara Jo Kirk

Crop Swap

Crop Swap logo garden community identity
A mark I created for Nashville Crop Swap, a club for backyard gardeners that aims to share not only the fruits (and veggies) of its labor, but also ideas and resources to help everyone’s thumbs become a little greener.

