Yesenia Perez-Cruz

Shoes

Yesenia Perez-Cruz
Yesenia Perez-Cruz
  • Save
Shoes
Download color palette

Long time no Dribbble. Illustration for the new http://happycog.com/

Posted on Feb 13, 2012
Yesenia Perez-Cruz
Yesenia Perez-Cruz

More by Yesenia Perez-Cruz

View profile
    • Like