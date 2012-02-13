Delacro

mobile icons

Delacro
Delacro
  • Save
mobile icons picture note camera calendar phone icon
Download color palette
15873104c7ded9d361809efbeeb57529
Rebound of
3icons
By Delacro
View all tags
Posted on Feb 13, 2012
Delacro
Delacro
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Delacro

View profile
    • Like