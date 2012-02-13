Melissa Brunet

Shady 1.2

Shady 1.2 illustration beauty fashion illustration makeup brush
Part 2 of wip that shows objects I'm working on. The brush still needs some lighting corrections but I felt like sharing since it will make me feel I'm moving forward :)

Shady
Posted on Feb 13, 2012
