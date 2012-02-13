Jord Riekwel

Gazebo [custom type, unused proposal]

Gazebo [custom type, unused proposal]
So, I dipped my to in the waters that are called ‘custom type’.

I made this proposal for an online startup, but it was a bit too tech-y.

In regard to the type, and feedback on how I can improve in the future?

Posted on Feb 13, 2012
