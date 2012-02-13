Samuel Fine

F

Samuel Fine
Samuel Fine
  • Save
F iphone daily agenda calendar schedule todo app futura
Download color palette

With Clear coming out this week, I wanted to offer a sneak peek at an app I'm building. I've been building it since before Clear went public, but they have similarities. This isn't as much a simple to-do list, more a daily agenda. Think of it like Clear's weird cousin who's really in to the 1950's Soviet space program.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 13, 2012
Samuel Fine
Samuel Fine

More by Samuel Fine

View profile
    • Like