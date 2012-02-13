Trending designs to inspire you
With Clear coming out this week, I wanted to offer a sneak peek at an app I'm building. I've been building it since before Clear went public, but they have similarities. This isn't as much a simple to-do list, more a daily agenda. Think of it like Clear's weird cousin who's really in to the 1950's Soviet space program.