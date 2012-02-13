Andy Edwards

Fluffyheart

Andy Edwards
Andy Edwards
  • Save
Fluffyheart heart pink purple fluffy photoshop
Download color palette

Creating a fluffy texture in photoshop from scratch - looks fairly convincing, but the overall image borders on the merkin a little!

View all tags
Posted on Feb 13, 2012
Andy Edwards
Andy Edwards
Occasional colouring-in guy

More by Andy Edwards

View profile
    • Like