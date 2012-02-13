Matalin Hatchard

Hatchard Chalk Vector

Hatchard Chalk Vector chalk vector concept text illustrator
Trying to recreate a chalk effect in vector. Four layers overlaying each other with different opacity and effects - 100% vector (illustrator). Inspired by @dana_tanamachi and her amazingly awesome chalk work

Posted on Feb 13, 2012
