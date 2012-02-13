Ryan Clark

MXMW Shirt

MXMW Shirt midwest icon mxmw shirt pencil xacto
Thanks to the fine gentlemen at United Pixel Workers, you can now wear your Midwest pride on your sleeve. Literally. On sale until March 5!

Grab one while you can!

Reppin' the MW
By Ryan Clark
Posted on Feb 13, 2012
