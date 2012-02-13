Artistdanz

Sort Players

Artistdanz
Artistdanz
  • Save
Sort Players dribbble players feature ui
Download color palette

dribbble feature request... It would be really nice if you could filter those following and followers on every account. With more options than i'm showing ofcourse as this shot is just a basic representation. Given that some players have hundreds or even thousands on their list, the 15 per page is a really slow and restrictive way to browse them.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 13, 2012
Artistdanz
Artistdanz

More by Artistdanz

View profile
    • Like