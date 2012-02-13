Jason Cartwright

Wedding Invite

Jason Cartwright
Jason Cartwright
  • Save
Wedding Invite photoshop illustrator typography invite wedding
Download color palette

1st Draft of a wedding invite im working on for my cousin, Need to work on making the font stand out a little more but any thoughts would be more than welcome :)

View all tags
Posted on Feb 13, 2012
Jason Cartwright
Jason Cartwright

More by Jason Cartwright

View profile
    • Like