Pawel Pietryka

Blitz + Fist = Blitzfist

Pawel Pietryka
Pawel Pietryka
  • Save
Blitz + Fist = Blitzfist myko typography logo illustrations vector music electronic blitz fist
Download color palette

A close up.

2d57c9b36078eb2d75384c02ef7c4068
Rebound of
Blitzfist EP I
By Pawel Pietryka
View all tags
Posted on Feb 13, 2012
Pawel Pietryka
Pawel Pietryka

More by Pawel Pietryka

View profile
    • Like