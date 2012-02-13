Melih Sancar

Drawing #8

Drawing #8 drawing moleskine rotring illustration
Rotring Isograph 0.7 and Rotring Isograph 0.1 pens used for drawing on Moleskine Sketchbook.

Posted on Feb 13, 2012
