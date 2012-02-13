Daniel Eden

Lightsaber - Icon Battle #3

Daniel Eden
Daniel Eden
  • Save
Lightsaber - Icon Battle #3 lightsaber icon star wars icon battle stars scifi
Download color palette

Luke's saber, post hand-chopping.

Think I lost this one, it was tough!

View all tags
Posted on Feb 13, 2012
Daniel Eden
Daniel Eden

More by Daniel Eden

View profile
    • Like