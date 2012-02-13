Francis Chouquet

F

Francis Chouquet
Francis Chouquet
Hire Me
  • Save
F logo lettering ornaments typography
Download color palette

Have been playing with different styles but I think I found my new logo !! Next time you will see it, it will be vectorized and implemented in my new website design !!

View all tags
Posted on Feb 13, 2012
Francis Chouquet
Francis Chouquet
If you are looking for funky type, don't look further!
Hire Me

More by Francis Chouquet

View profile
    • Like