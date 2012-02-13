Trending designs to inspire you
Took delivery of my new business cards over the weekend. 600gsm uncoated stock with the edges finished in grey to match the colour of the typography.
Typographic logo on one side with telephone, email, twitter and web on the reverse. This leaves plenty of room on both sides to scribble other information (URLs, dates/times, etc) for individual clients.