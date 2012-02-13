Cosmin Neagu

Photoshop Illustration | 1930 Mercedes Benz

Photoshop Illustration | 1930 Mercedes Benz
After the Bugatti car illustration i've started to work on a new illustration. This time a 1930 Mercedes Benz car.

All work was done in photoshop. No images used.

Yo can see the larger version here.

What do you think?

Posted on Feb 13, 2012
