Damien du Toit

coda one-pager

Damien du Toit
Damien du Toit
  • Save
coda one-pager coda coda.co.za one-pager onepager website self-promotion branding identity personal
Download color palette

My current design is nearing 4 years old and is embaressingly outdated (Flash navigation!). I've abandoned a couple of recent redesign attempts, mostly because I've been undecided on how I want to archive years of old content.

I'm now opting for a very simple, flexible and brief one-pager, with a link to the previous (current) site.

Damien du Toit
Damien du Toit

More by Damien du Toit

View profile
    • Like