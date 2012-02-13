Joseph Hren

It's all going to work out. I Think.

Joseph Hren
Joseph Hren
  • Save
It's all going to work out. I Think. retro vintage type typography experiment weathered rocket
Download color palette

Everybody seems to love the "Ranger" typeface by Lost Type Foundry, so I thought I'd try experimenting with it. It also gave me a chance try out some new grunge brushes in photoshop.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 13, 2012
Joseph Hren
Joseph Hren

More by Joseph Hren

View profile
    • Like