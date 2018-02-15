Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Adam Darowski
You've got friends in all the right places

Adam Darowski
Adam Darowski for Dribbble
You've got friends in all the right places dribbble friends follow twitter facebook
As part of our new Onboarding flow, we introduced a handy step where you can connect your Twitter and Facebook accounts in order to find people you know. We all thought that was pretty neat and something everybody should have so now there's a Find Friends link under the Designers menu. 💃

Posted on Feb 15, 2018
Stuff we’re working on at Dribbble HQ.

