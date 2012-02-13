Dunwich Type Founders

Marks, marks, marks, continued.

Working with diacriticals is probably my favorite part of type design. I love researching the marks, designing the marks, and that one I design them the computer does 99% of the work for me.

Posted on Feb 13, 2012
