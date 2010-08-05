Phuse

The Phuse Redesign (Shot 1)

We're working super-meticulously on our new site. We've been focusing primarily on the portfolio page as it's of most importance to us, and here we're showing an illustration by Nick (and, cut off, a design by James).

Should be pretty rad - will have some more shots of the header and stuff in the coming days as it develops further! :-)

Posted on Aug 5, 2010
