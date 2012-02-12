Greg Christman

Ceremony r1

Greg Christman
Greg Christman
Hire Me
  • Save
Ceremony r1 type typography illustration design hardcore gigposter poster
Download color palette

Start of a Ceremony poster.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 12, 2012
Greg Christman
Greg Christman
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Greg Christman

View profile
    • Like