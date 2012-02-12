Miguel Cardona

E-Book Cover Design / Illustration

Miguel Cardona
Miguel Cardona
  • Save
E-Book Cover Design / Illustration typography grid e-book cover illustration design graphic univers
Download color palette

Cover for DesignInstruct.com's first e-book.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 12, 2012
Miguel Cardona
Miguel Cardona
Designer / Educator

More by Miguel Cardona

View profile
    • Like