Alex Andreu

Final version iOS ipsofacto icon v.1.9

Alex Andreu
Alex Andreu
  • Save
Final version iOS ipsofacto icon v.1.9 icon improvement ios
Download color palette

Protruding arrow improved. Thanks http://dribbble.com/tedgoas

16920aae89bc2a341c24e0cfd3012e51
Rebound of
ipsofacto iOS icon v.1.8
By Alex Andreu
View all tags
Posted on Feb 12, 2012
Alex Andreu
Alex Andreu

More by Alex Andreu

View profile
    • Like