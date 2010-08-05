Luke Alessi

Bump Bounce Jump Jive

bump bounce jump jive illustration t shirt
T-shirt design I've been illustrating. I created the typeface from scratch. Dolled it up in PS for the playas on Dribbble.

Posted on Aug 5, 2010
