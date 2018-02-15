Ilya Fedorenko

Zerich App 🗞

Ilya Fedorenko
Ilya Fedorenko
  • Save
Zerich App 🗞 ux studio portfolio webdesign gif ui
Download color palette

Hello, Dribbble!

Hope you're week is going good, here's a shot from an app of a major investment firm 🗄

Follow us for more resources like this:
Studio | Behance | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

View all tags
Posted on Feb 15, 2018
Ilya Fedorenko
Ilya Fedorenko

More by Ilya Fedorenko

View profile
    • Like