RoundRect Script

So I'm throwing up the script for people to try out and report back issues they have with it etc. Let me know if there are any other features you would like me to add or even ideas for completely different scripts etc.

If you have no idea what this is or does, watch the video

Download

Place the file into the following folder:

Mac: Applications/Adobe Photoshop CSx/Presets/Scripts/

Windows: C:\Program Files\Adobe\Photoshop CSx\Preset\Scripts

Then restart photoshop and it will be under: File>Scripts>RoundRectScript.jsxbin

Assign a shortcut in photoshop or use keyboard maestro to assign one, (highly recommend keyboard maestro)