Let's Be Real on Valentine's Day

Let's Be Real on Valentine's Day lettering handlettering type typography
Sneak peak of my own brand of Valentine's Day cards. This is for a series called "Let's Be Real on Valentine's Day." This one is "You owe me money, but I still love you." Next up is "Your cologne makes me sneeze, but I still love you." Any other suggestions?? Hopefully I get them done so I can post on the 14th!

Posted on Feb 12, 2012
