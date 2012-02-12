RyanHefner.com - About

Finally got fed up with myself. I have been putting off the redesign of my personal site for over 2 years now, ever since I started at Vimeo. Well yesterday I ended up starting with a clean project, pulling in a few design elements here and there from what I started 2 years ago. But basically, it's a brand new site, with brand new goodies that I am really excited about.

Hoping to roll this thing out soon. Getting REAL close. Not bad for a full re-write that I started yesterday afternoon.