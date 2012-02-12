James

Plop 💩

James
James
Hire Me
  • Save
Plop 💩 gifture gif icon ios app design logo brand identity
Download color palette

Currently working on the "Take a Photo/GIF" screen. I think its coming along quite well. Messing with that font as well, thought it looked awesome. (Bemio Italic).

View all tags
Posted on Feb 12, 2012
James
James
Design at Tailwind, tinkering at Wireframe.
Hire Me

More by James

View profile
    • Like