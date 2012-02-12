Government Spending Graphic

Fred Sprinkle

After being confused by the US budget myself, I decided to try to interpret it in a way that made a bit more sense to me.

Any ideas on a better way to summarize and simplify Social Security? I called it Retirement, but that isn't quite accurate. Maybe it is.

Full Pic: https://picasaweb.google.com/101465805508625647776/Graphics2012#5708403352217650498

Posted on Feb 12, 2012
