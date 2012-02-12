Vic Bell

Lightsaber – Icon Battle #3

Lightsaber – Icon Battle #3 light wars vector star saber icon lightsaber illustration llustrator photoshop line
I understand this has drifted slightly from an icon to just a general illustration but I'll be honest I'm not a fan of star wars and I have no clue what this was meant to look like. So I figured if I tried to push it too small I may totally destroy it haha hope your guys like anyway =)

Posted on Feb 12, 2012
Making things, mainly sandwiches.

