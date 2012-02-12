Web Writing

Libby Levi

Another pattern for another lunch-n-learn. This one is one giant medallion radiating from the top left...and it's big enough that trying to repeat the whole thing crashed illustrator.

I think it's my favorite yet.

Posted on Feb 12, 2012
