Chris Armstrong

Invictus Maneo

Chris Armstrong
Chris Armstrong
  • Save
Invictus Maneo abril silhouette typecast brandon grotesque
Download color palette

Thought I'd try and get the family motto in there, and divide the article stuff (up top) from the bio stuff. As usual, I'm using way too many lines.

Have also added a bit of a pattern, am thinking this is something I can play with, perhaps varying depending on the article content.

5dfbe8fdfe5ce848edf3cb66d15b1361
Rebound of
Dark Footer
By Chris Armstrong
View all tags
Posted on Feb 12, 2012
Chris Armstrong
Chris Armstrong

More by Chris Armstrong

View profile
    • Like