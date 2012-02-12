Zack Davenport

NC Skate

NC Skate ncsu nc state raleigh skateboard typography movement texture
Beginning work for a skateboard graphic for NC State's NC Skate club.

Inspired by the amazing Simon Alander's Autumn type treatment. 

Posted on Feb 12, 2012
