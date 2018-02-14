Akdesain

selfie Logo

Akdesain
Akdesain
  • Save
selfie Logo illustration creative akdesain branding negative space typography logo design minimal view shot photo picture photograph people logo lens instagram collection camera business
Download color palette

But first, let me take a selfie. what do you think?

Check our Logo Tutorial on Youtube ! We appreciate your attention!
Thanks for watching! Contact us if you need logo design!

Follow us:
Behance | Dribbble | Instagram | Facebook

Akdesain
Akdesain

More by Akdesain

View profile
    • Like