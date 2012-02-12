Davor Tomic

Active Link

Davor Tomic
Davor Tomic
  • Save
Active Link menu ribbon active link
Download color palette

I used the wonderful Orman Clark's Ribbon as a marker of an active menu link on a book site I'm currently designing.

1c3473ec3c1e760dbbe7ea1ebd9a7269
Rebound of
Ribbon
By Orman Clark
View all tags
Posted on Feb 12, 2012
Davor Tomic
Davor Tomic

More by Davor Tomic

View profile
    • Like