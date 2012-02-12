Helder Oliveira

Camouflage

Camouflage animal illustration chameleon
I think I'm in a zoomaniac fase at the moment.
Chameleons are just plain coolness.
Slightly different version and closeups here:
http://konstriktor.net/blog/portfolio/camouflage/

Posted on Feb 12, 2012
