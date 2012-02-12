Magdalena Dymanska

Nude

Magdalena Dymanska
Magdalena Dymanska
  • Save
Nude nude illustration blue clean personal
Download color palette

Working on a nude series. Wacom tablet and Photoshop.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 12, 2012
Magdalena Dymanska
Magdalena Dymanska

More by Magdalena Dymanska

View profile
    • Like