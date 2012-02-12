Chandler Van De Water

GECKOS

font type slab serif
Considering pursuing this as a full-fledged font with at least 3 weights. Surprisingly, I’ve already got the full upper- and lowercase glyphs. Would anyone like to see this happen?

Posted on Feb 12, 2012
