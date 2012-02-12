James Dunay

Swangle iPhone : game mode select

Swangle iPhone : game mode select metal 3d type wood app ui game iphone ipad brushed metal
Working on the game modes for Swangle iPhone.

Really could use some advice here, how might i get the metal to look shiny and polished with out getting it washed out like the gloss is doing now? Please help!!

Or send'em to my twitter : JDunay

Posted on Feb 12, 2012
