Weapon rebond

weapon playoff toon joy colorful explosion big gun alien
Just wanted to try to create a badass gun to follow the weaponry playoffs, turned out it was more like a SpaceJam kind of gun. So here's my plasma beam, hope you'll like it.

Rebound of
Weapon 12
By Matt Kaufenberg
Posted on Feb 12, 2012
