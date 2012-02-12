Chris Gerringer

Yoshi Egg
If you’ve played Yoshi’s Island, I don’t have to explain why this item is on this list. If you haven’t just imagine a regular egg… FILLED WITH C4!!!

Now imagine you’re using that egg to kill little red kidnappers in “Scream” masks.

I think we’re all on the same page now.

Posted on Feb 12, 2012
