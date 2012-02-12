Bryan Flynn

KCDC Concept

A concept for Knowledge Commons D.C. The prospective client tossed out the idea of pencils and drawing inspiration from the flag D.C. which I thought was solid thinking on both counts. They decided to work with a different volunteer, but since I'd already started a concept I figured I'd conclude it.

Posted on Feb 12, 2012
