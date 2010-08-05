Marcelo Somers

Shopping keynote wireframe keynotekungfu
Second revision of some wireframes I'm working on for a shopping/check-out portal for our team.

I'm getting the hang of this Keynote Kung Fu thing, and it's awesome. My team couldn't stop commenting on how great it looked when I presented.

Posted on Aug 5, 2010
