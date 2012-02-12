Chris Hönninger

Sisyphus

Chris Hönninger
Chris Hönninger
  • Save
Sisyphus sisyphus greek mythology wallpaper digital art design quote friedrich nietzsche commitment lifestyle retro vintage space greek texture
Download color palette

In Greek mythology, Sisyphus was a king punished by being compelled to roll an immense boulder up a hill; only to watch it roll back down, and to repeat this throughout eternity.

Friedrich Nietzsche once said, Art is the proper task of life. Which is the task I intend to follow.

Just for the fun of it. I hope you like it. Fullscreen here & Post production done the PROBundle!

Chris Hönninger
Chris Hönninger

More by Chris Hönninger

View profile
    • Like