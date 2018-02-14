Search Operators for Scouts

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
One of the requests we hear from hirers most often is the need for a more powerful skill search. Today, we’ve added some search operators to Scout so your queries can get more powerful and precise.
Here are some examples…
ui AND ux
Searches for designers with both “ux” and “ui” listed among their skills.
ui OR ux
Searches for designers with either “ux” or “ui” listed among their skills.
ui NOT ux
Searches for designers with “ux” listed among their skills but not designers with “ui” listed.
(ui OR ux) AND visual design
Searches for designers with either “ux” or “ui” and definitely “visual design” listed among their skills.
