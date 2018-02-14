Adam Darowski
Dribbble

Search Operators for Scouts

Adam Darowski
Dribbble
Adam Darowski for Dribbble
  • Save
Search Operators for Scouts search operators gray parentheses not or and operator search scout
Download color palette

One of the requests we hear from hirers most often is the need for a more powerful skill search. Today, we’ve added some search operators to Scout so your queries can get more powerful and precise.

Here are some examples…

ui AND ux
Searches for designers with both “ux” and “ui” listed among their skills.

ui OR ux
Searches for designers with either “ux” or “ui” listed among their skills.

ui NOT ux
Searches for designers with “ux” listed among their skills but not designers with “ui” listed.

(ui OR ux) AND visual design
Searches for designers with either “ux” or “ui” and definitely “visual design” listed among their skills.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 14, 2018
Dribbble
Dribbble
Stuff we’re working on at Dribbble HQ.

More by Dribbble

View profile
    • Like