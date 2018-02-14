Search Operators for Scouts

One of the requests we hear from hirers most often is the need for a more powerful skill search. Today, we’ve added some search operators to Scout so your queries can get more powerful and precise.

Here are some examples…

ui AND ux

Searches for designers with both “ux” and “ui” listed among their skills.

ui OR ux

Searches for designers with either “ux” or “ui” listed among their skills.

ui NOT ux

Searches for designers with “ux” listed among their skills but not designers with “ui” listed.