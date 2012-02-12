Desart - Identity

Trending designs to inspire you
Logo draft for the NGO called Desart.
They work closely with kids for their growth as creative beings.
Since its a NGO, the core idea is to have a part from each volunteer to form a common identity which has human touch.
So, the orb that is in the background will be replaced with the orbs created by each volunteer with their favourite colors using their own thumbs, which they can use to represent Desart.
They whole work is in the pipeline, waiting for it to be executed.
I'm excited!